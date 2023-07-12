ROMNEY — The bass and twang resonated through the walls and people’s chests during Saturday’s bluegrass and barbecue fundraising event as it launched into a lively start.
Whispers of “this is the fullest I’ve seen it here” lingered in the rooms, and everyone was there for two reasons: the music and to raise funds for the Romney Pool Project – and for some finger-licking food, of course.
The venue was hot as hundreds crowded around the stage, but folks cheered and whistled as Brandon Rickman and the Next Generation performed with passion. Blue Ridge Outlaws followed with perfect-pitched harmonic singing.
Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle said, “I’m really pleased with the attendance, donations and the hard work of all the people that made it happen because there were a lot of workers behind the scenes.”
Just the food alone consisted of many generous donations to feed those in attendance, including Josh Arnold, who donated the potato salad, buns and rolls were donated by Schmidt Bakery, beans and pasta salad by Crystal Valley and Saloon and coleslaw by Mark Nicholson. Beth and Chris Burnham donated the pulled pork, pulled chicken, potato salad and Amish macaroni salad. Romney First United Methodist Church opened its kitchen doors so that folks could cook all the meat before the event.
Local supporters also donated cakes and desserts that were auctioned off – one of the cakes even saw a bid of $100.
Chris Burnham, one of the many hands who helped organize the event, said the idea all began with hoping that Crystal Valley would hold such an event. Not only did they agree to hold it, but they did so completely free of charge. They even rented chairs for the event for free cleaned all the food pans.
Patty Anderson, who also helped with the event, said that when the Romney Pool Project volunteers came back the following morning to clean the venue, everything had already been cleaned.
“They just went above and beyond,” Anderson said cheerfully about working with Crystal Valley.
The Chinese auction – a combination of a silent auction and a raffle – had 37 items ranging from coolers, edible treats to fine jewelry and even a hand-made whimsical wooden walking stick crafted by Michael Gallahan. Six items were included in the live auction, which alone raised almost $2,000. The donated baked goods brought in around $500.
“Everything was donated; not one thing did we have to pay for,” Anderson said about the generosity of folks from all places.
All the hard work paid off, as this event alone raised $11,500 – and still counting.
“We are ecstatic,” Anderson said, noting that this puts the Romney Pool Project’s fundraising total to over $52,000. The group is expecting more funds from the gun raffle held by the Romney Moose Lodge. This means the project will reach its first goal of raising enough money to create a plan for a new pool.
