ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Development Authority office is returning to normal operations, with board president Greg Bohrer saying at the Sept. 16 board meeting that he hopes the authority can come back as strong as the state’s comeback from the COVID-19 crisis.
Executive Director Eileen Johnson reported that Shadow Works, a sports apparel manufacturer with operations in North Carolina, Virginia and New York, has been working with Gina’s Soft Cloths on the prototype of a Shadow Works apron that Gina’s would manufacture for them.
Founded by a former Navy Seal, Shadow Works describes its products on its Facebook page as “Light, comfortable, anti-microbial, breathable apparel, offering top protection from cut, slash, stab, puncture, abrasion, flame and low-velocity frag.”
Johnson has been working with the company for the past year on a location in the Capon Bridge Technology Park, and reported it is also interested in opening a cut-and-sew location in Romney.
The company told her it has done well during the pandemic, with new contracts from Brazil, Israel and Greece. Shadow Works is expanding its online sales with the goal of doing 90 percent of its business online, Johnson said.
In other business, Thrasher Group representative Rob Milne said 4 bids had been received for completion of the industrial access road for the Capon Bridge Technology Park, for similar amounts. Thrasher will go over the bids, checking the arithmetic and conformity to bid requirements, and then the authority board will hold a special meeting this week to select a contractor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.