Early voting starts today in West Virginia, and Hampshire County Clerk Eric Strite says he expects it to be brisk.
The number of absentee ballots cast so far is off from the June primary, so that likely portends a rebound in early voting.
The COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted the primary still hangs over voting as the general election nears.
People who vote early will be required to wash or sanitize their hands when they enter the Courthouse, wear face coverings and maintain social distance while waiting to cast their ballots.
Strite has moved the voting booths to the Courthouse’s 2nd floor.
“I expect early voting to be multiples of what we had,” Strite said.
Only 364 people voted early in the primary after 1,981 voted early in the 2016 presidential election.
Strite said the early voters should top 1,500 over the next 10 days.
Early voting likely dropped for the June primary because absentee voting soared, from 118 in the 2016 general election to 2,335 this spring.
Strite expects about half the number of absentee ballots to be cast this election as in June.
As of Monday 1,190 people in the county had requested and 816 had been returned. The deadline to ask for an absentee ballot is next Wednesday, Oct. 28.
