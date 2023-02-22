ROMNEY — “She’s got them all cataloged, waiting to go.”
Hampshire County Library Director Anna Poland announced last week that the library received 71 new children’s books – a retail value of $1200.
HCPL Children’s Librarian Cindy Shanholtz explained that FNB Bank propelled the library’s ambitions by donating the full matching fund of $400 the library needed to qualify for the program. Pilcrow added the last $800.
With the help of FNB Bank, HCPL received the Children’s Book Project grant through the Pilcrow Foundation. Pilcrow is a non-profit organization that aims to provide quality books to under-resourced public libraries in rural communities.
Poland reached out to FNB first and laid out the grant’s potential. FNB’s CEO, Travis Delaplain, noted the importance of the opportunity, so he responded, “let us know what you need,” and granted them the complete $400.
Delaplain said his two children grew up with Story Time, forming a “long-standing relationship with the library.”
Recalling Story Time’s positive influence on his children, he shared that one of his goals for Story Time is to “reach kids as young as possible” and get them in the library so they can become “life-long library users.”
Story Time is a weekly activity that invites pre-schoolers to read and participate in activities, encouraging language development and early literacy skills.
Shanholtz said Story Time currently brings 8 to 14 kids weekly, including home-schooled children. She noted the program has been growing and is “one of the most well-attended programs” they offer.
As a children’s librarian, Shanholtz’s primary focus is keeping the library stocked with quality books targeting kids from infancy to 18 years of age.
Pilcrow provided the library with a list of books categorized by age group. From there, she decided to include everything from fiction, nonfiction, educational and other areas of interest. The library staff teamed up to check if certain books were needed to complete a series and worked diligently to avoid getting repeat books, all while staying within their budget.
“It was a long process,” Shanholtz admitted – but worthwhile.
“It is exciting for us,” Poland said of the book expansion.
The new books are cataloged and will become a part of the library’s permanent book collection. To learn more about the library and its various programs, visit hampshirecopubliclib.com or the Hampshire County Public Library.
