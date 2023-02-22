0222 HCPL new books 1.tif

FNB Bank CEO Travis Delaplain, FNB Bank Vice President Paula Tingler, Julie Frazier on the board of trustees for the library and Children’s Librarian Cindy Shanholtz. The new collection of books furnished the library with 71 new books, covering everything from picture books to young adult novels.

ROMNEY — “She’s got them all cataloged, waiting to go.”

Hampshire County Library Director Anna Poland announced last week that the library received 71 new children’s books – a retail value of $1200.

FNB Bank CEO Travis Delaplain presents a $400 check to the Hampshire County Public Library to match the fund required to qualify the library for Pilcrow’s Children’s Book Project grant.

