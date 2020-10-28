ROMNEY — The deed for the old red barn on Depot Street is now in the hands of Mayor Beverly Keadle, and Romney can finally take possession of the building — a successful end to the 2-year campaign she waged to have the unused barn given to the city.
Romney has gained a large building of historic value, set on 10 acres of land. Mayor Keadle will seek public input on uses for the property, as well as help with preservation, much of which will eventually require grant funds, she said Thursday night.
Once she received the deed, the mayor called a special meeting of the Romney Building Commission, held last Thursday evening, to pass a resolution to accept the property — and with only one building commission member able to be present, she had 2 other members contacted by phone, giving the quorum needed to approve the move and authorize the sole commission member present to sign approval.
After building commission member Paula Cookman added her signature, Mayor Keadle said she would take the deed to the County Courthouse Friday and have the deed recorded, completing the transfer of the property.
It had been almost 2 years since the Romney Town Council passed a resolution on Nov. 5, 2018, agreeing to accept the building if the state were willing to donate it.
At the time, Keadle was hopeful that the state school board would act on the transfer at its Nov. 14 meeting, but it took until May 7, 2019, for the state school board to approve it.
The mayor was still hopeful at that point that the transfer could be made that summer, but it required action by the state board of public works and the state real estate office, and the state attorney general and secretary of state also had to sign off on it.
The paperwork passed from one office to another, as Keadle waited another 18 months.
A few weeks ago, she tried to speed up the process by sending the governor’s office some of the photos Review photographer Ed Maurer took to support the petition to acquire the barn.
She said comments Gov. Jim Justice made on the building as he approved the transfer suggest the photos played a role in getting his approval, and the last signature needed.
Now that the barn belongs to Romney, some quick action is required, with the help of residents.
The barn has been neglected for years, and the building is deteriorating, with large holes in the roof that leave the interior open to the weather. Keadle’s immediate need is to raise money — she estimates $1,500 — to cover the holes with heavy tarps until something can be done about the roof.
Help is also needed on another front: deciding how the barn will be used.
Anyone interested has been invited to a meeting at Town Hall at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, to discuss the possibilities. Uses initially suggested included a venue for events and a museum.
Along with a large building that could be restored with careful attention to historical accuracy or could be completely renovated, the property includes ample space for parking.
The barn was constructed for the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind back in 1929 — a state-of-the-art dairy barn, added to what was then extensive farmlands for the school. It replaced an aging barn that was inconveniently located, closer to the school but too far from the farm.
The farm then occupied a parcel of over 140 acres. The tract has shrunk over the years to what is now 10 acres of land, currently used as a staging area for the town sidewalk project.
The Potomac Center, the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital, the state police building, the Romney Business Park and the town sewer plant now sit on pieces of what was once a farm serving the Schools for the Deaf and Blind.
Town ownership of such a large building on 10 acres of land offers possibilities, and the mayor wants community input on what should be done.
Also, quick action must be taken to keep the building from deteriorating further, and the mayor hopes to start soon — “before deer season,” she said.
Donations are needed, beginning with funds needed to buy tarps for the barn roof.
Checks can be made out to the Town of Romney (making them tax-deductible) with “state barn” written on them. They can be mailed to the Romney Town Hall, 340 E Main Street, Romney WV 26757, or brought to the Thursday night meeting.
You Can Help
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.