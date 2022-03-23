With 1 new case reported Monday, Hampshire County had 7 active cases of Covid-19, with 1 person hospitalized. The county remained green on Tuesday’s 5-color Covid tracking map released by the state.
* * *
Average gasoline prices in West Virginia fell 2 cents per gallon last week, averaging $4.08 Sunday in GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in the state. Prices in West Virginia are 78.2 cents higher than a month ago and $1.31 higher than a year ago.
The national average fell 9 cents a gallon last week, averaging $4.23 Sunday. The national average is up 71.5 cents from a month ago and $1.37 from a year ago.
