SUNRISE SUMMIT — It’s time to get your bidding voice locked and loaded, because it’s ham, bacon and egg season here in Hampshire County.
This year’s auction will look a little different from the FFA auctions of the last 2 years: this year, bidder’s won’t “click” because the auction isn’t online.
It’s in person, at the Hampshire High School gymnasium. And it kicks off at 4 p.m. this Saturday, March 12.
“We’re excited for it to be back, and doing it at the high school is like tying it to the school’s roots,” said FFA advisor Ronnie Watson. “There are seniors who are going to be able to experience their 1st in-person sale that haven’t had that chance.”
After weighing the easing Covid-19 restrictions and the general opinion of the students and advisors, the organization landed on an in-person event held right on the high school’s campus, and the bigger venue will allow for more social distancing than a smaller venue would. Sherrard Auction, based in Capon Bridge, will be the auctioneer for the event.
The 2020 auction was thrown into uncharted territory when, just 1 day before the sale, Gov. Jim Justice closed schools and canceled all school activities due to Covid concerns.
The following year, the auction was held online again as a precaution, and both the students and the advisors were a little more well versed in the how-to of online auctions.
Watson added that for the exhibitors, it’s good to get practice with in-person sales.
“The ag community prides itself on public relations and being visible,” he said. “It’s good for the kids and the buyers to see faces. It’s all about community relations.”
This weekend will see a return to a more familiar event as businesses and buyers will gather for the in-person auction up on Sunrise Summit, where 48 students are selling sugar-cured hams, bacon and grade AA eggs.
The home side bleachers will be out, Watson said, so everyone should be visible during the event. The meat will be sold by the piece, which works for a lot of buyers, he added, because it’s easier to calculate quickly.
“It’s an auction,” Watson said. “It goes fast.”
