Do you want the good news or the bad news 1st?
The bad news, or rather, the non-news: Covid-19 case numbers in Hampshire County don’t appear to be dropping. They aren’t spiking, either, but the numbers do remain steady, said Health Department Director Tamitha Wilkins, as Hampshire and surrounding counties such as Hardy and Mineral remain stoutly in the red on the 5-color state Covid map.
“With our numbers, we’re not seeing much downward trending,” she said, clarifying that when the health department posts their daily updates on Saturdays and Sundays, the “new case” numbers may be lower simply because most people don’t test on the weekends.
And the good news? Hospitalization numbers are lower than they’ve been in months, Wilkins said.
“Right now we have 1 person hospitalized,” she said. “That can change at any given time, and the hospitalizations we’re seeing are people 7 to 10 days out who are having respiratory issues and are short of breath.”
On top of low hospitalization numbers for the county, there’s good news in the vaccine department as well: the Center for Disease Control has approved the pediatric Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 5-11.
In fact, the health department will be holding its 1st vaccination clinic for kids on Friday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. until noon. Pharmacies, who are not generally approved to offer kids under 18 regular immunizations, have been approved to administer Covid shots during the vaccine rollout.
“The good thing is that there is such accessibility (to the vaccine) countywide,” Wilkins remarked. “It’s not like when they first rolled it out last December.”
Right now, just under 40 percent of the county’s population has been fully vaccinated for the virus, with 65.7 percent of folks aged 65 and older having received their 2 doses.
To schedule an appointment at Friday’s vaccination clinic (held at the health department in Augusta), call them at 304-496-9640.
Vaccines are offered not only at the health department in Augusta, but at pharmacies around the county as well. Call the pharmacy nearest you to find out more details about scheduling appointments, walk-in availability and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.