ELKINS — An Old Fields man is headed to prison for crimes he committed in Hampshire and Hardy counties.
Timothy Juston Wimer, 36, was sentenced Friday in Elkins federal court to 106 months for drug distribution and firearms charges.
Wimer pled guilty last November to a count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and another of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. He admitted to selling heroin in January 2019 and having a .32 caliber pistol a month later as he sold in Hardy and Hampshire counties.
The West Virginia State Police investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted and U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.