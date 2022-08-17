Grosskopf

Emma June Grosskopf

ROMNEY — The new day-to-day leader of the Hampshire Review news operation is a young editor who has fallen in love with Hampshire County.

Emma June Grosskopf came to Romney in October 2019, her 1st full-time job after graduating from Roanoke College that spring.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.