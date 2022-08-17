ROMNEY — The new day-to-day leader of the Hampshire Review news operation is a young editor who has fallen in love with Hampshire County.
Emma June Grosskopf came to Romney in October 2019, her 1st full-time job after graduating from Roanoke College that spring.
“Young people think they want to be in the big city and go-go-go-go,” she says. “But it’s so much better to slow down.”
Then she adds, “That doesn’t mean I’m not busy.”
Grosskopf was promoted to managing editor in the winter. With the retirement of senior editor Jim King, she takes on the duties of seeing that every page of the weekly paper is filled with the quality of content that has made the Review the best big weekly paper in West Virginia for 5 years in a row.
“Emma gets it,” Editor Sallie See said. “She’s wise beyond her years and her talent just keeps developing day in and day out.”
She gave an inkling of her skills when she applied to the Review in 2019.
“I adapt quickly to new situations, do well when I think on my feet and work well in a collaborative setting,” she wrote.
“Turns out she was right in her self-assessment,” King said about his successor.
A native of Fredericksburg, Va., she attended Roanoke College, a private liberal arts school in Salem, Va. Along with studying communications, she picked up a 2nd major in French, complete with an immersion experience in Paris.
As a communication major she was editor-in-chief of the college’s student newspaper, the Brackety-Ack, and interned at a magazine in the Roanoke area.
In 3 years at the Review, Grosskopf has been honored in the West Virginia Press Association’s annual contest for her column, New Kid in the Holler, her headline writing twice, her feature writing every year, her photography, in-depth reporting on the Love Shack rescue and an info-graphic.
“There’s more,” King said. “Every staff award we have won — for design, for special sections, for individual pages and sections, for whatever — she’s been a vital part of.”
One of her roles will be mentoring Kenia Itzep, who joined the staff in July. Itzep moved to Purgitsville from Baltimore during the Covid-19 pandemic.
