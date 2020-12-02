A Three Churches couple got a holiday surprise Thanksgiving morning — a baby delivered in the parking lot of the county’s 911 center on Jersey Mountain Road.
Romney’s rescue squad and the county ambulance were called for the delivery around 11:30 a.m.
Romney Rescue Chief Donnie Smith said the couple had left their home in the Crest Haven subdivision off Jersey Mountain Road for the hospital when they pulled into the 911 center because the mother was in active labor.
“OB with child birth is such a trying call because you go from 1 patient to 2 and there are so many complications you can have in the short amount of time,” Smith said Monday. “So it is already a blessing when mom and baby are both doing fine when arriving at the hospital.”
Romney Rescue transported the duo to the UPMC Western Maryland Hospital in Cumberland.
* * *
Fire crews from Capon Bridge, Slanesville, Augusta and Frederick County, Va., were called out to a fire at a 2-story home in Bloomery early last Wednesday morning. No details on the loss were available.
* * *
Romney and Augusta both got mentions in travel writer Robin Smith’s article, “10 West Virginia towns that feel like you’re in a Hallmark movie” published on the website travelawaits.com.
Romney got a plug for its Winterfest plans. Augusta was mentioned for the Festival of Lights at Central Hampshire Park.
* * *
The Paw Paw Parade Committee is sponsoring the Lights of Love Tree in Paw Paw this year. Add a name to the tree for a $5 donation to the parade committee.
The tree lighting ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 6, along with a virtual tree lighting service on the committee’s Facebook page. To add a name to the tree, call 301-268-0191.
* * *
Hampshire County will receive $7,197 for emergency food and shelter from a FEMA fund.
It’s part of $749,920 awarded to West Virginia last week.
* * *
The Capon Bridge Ruritan Club has canceled its Thursday meeting this week due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the county. Their next scheduled meeting will be the 1st Thursday in January.
Members are asked to deposit the Toys for Tots toys they gathered for the meeting in one of the dollar store collection boxes.
* * *
The Postal Service is reminding people of a couple of important deadlines to get mail and packages delivered by Christmas.
First-class mail needs to be postmarked by Dec. 18. Priority mail deadline is the next day, Dec. 19, and priority mail express delivery deadline is Dec. 23.
* * *
A popular national brand of Christian music is coming to the Winchester radio market.
The Educational Media Foundation is buying WINC, 92.5 FM, to broadcast the K-love contemporary Christian music format.
Centennial Broadcasting will pocket $ 1.75 million in the deal.
WINC’s hot adult contemporary format also airs on 2 of its other FM stations in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, WZFC, 104.9 FM in Strasburg, and WXBN, 105.5 FM in Berryville.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices rose 3.1 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.12 Sunday in GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,154 stations.
The average price is 1.6 cents lower than a month ago and 41.7 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average price rose 1.8 cents last week, averaging $2.11 Sunday. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and 47.6 cents lower than a year ago.
