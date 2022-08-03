A Romney man’s tweets against abortion restrictions have landed him in jail for making terrorist threats against elected officials.
Michael Edward Herman, 35, tweeted under the handle @SafePassageWV, which posted messages that alarmed officials as the Legislature began a special session last week to consider updating the state’s abortion ban.
“How about We the People just say ‘f*** you’ and take up arms, defy abortion bans, and shoot anyone that tries to stop us?” was posted by @SafePassageWV in response to 1 state delegate’s tweet announcing the session.
The Capitol Police and the West Virginia Intelligence Fusion Center quickly linked @SafePassageWV and the account @CanisLupine on the Telegram social media platform to Herman.
The Romney detachment of the West Virginia State Police was contacted. Officers here located Herman driving on U.S. 50 in the Augusta area and arrested him last Tuesday afternoon without incident.
The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security said last Wednesday morning that Herman tweeted threats to members of the Legislature and law enforcement officers that advocate for an abortion ban.
The state’s press release specifically named Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.
Herman was charged in Kanawha County, but was being held Tuesday morning at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.
The criminal complaint against him cited West Virginia Code 61·6·24(b), “Any person who knowingly and willfully threatens to commit a terrorist act, with or without the intent to commit the act, is guilty of a felony …”
The criminal complaint did not indicate whether Herman owned any weapons. It said Herman committed “threats of terrorist acts, conveying false information concerning terrorist acts and committing terrorist hoaxes.”
The complaint says that both individually and in the aggregate, Herman’s posts are threats to commit terroristic acts.
“The actions called for by Mr. Herman, if carried through, could result in a mass casualty situation as a result of the debates surrounding abortion,” the charge contended.
If he’s convicted, he faces a fine of $5,000 to $25,000 and 1 to 3 years in a state prison.
“BE LOUD. COME ARMED. WE THE PEOPLE MUST OVERTHROW THE GOVERNMENT IF THEY BECOME TYRANNICAL.”
(With a picture of the Bill of Rights): “Time to take up arms and remind politicians who they work for. If necessary, we must overthrow the State government, as it is our Right and Duty.”
“We the People will not comply with abortion bans, and we will defend our rights with deadly force if necessary. If any law enforcement officer chooses to infringe on the rights of women seeking abortions or those assisting those women; they render their lives forfeit.”
