Twitter terror

Michael Herman

A Romney man’s tweets against abortion restrictions have landed him in jail for making terrorist threats against elected officials.

Michael Edward Herman, 35, tweeted under the handle @SafePassageWV, which posted messages that alarmed officials as the Legislature began a special session last week to consider updating the state’s abortion ban.

