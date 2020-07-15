New state crackdown scuttles prom, commencement
While Hampshire County hoped for the best for the planned July 18 graduation ceremony at Wapacoma, Gov. Jim Justice’s reinstating of gathering restrictions has forced school officials to postpone yet again.
“We’ve got to significantly restrict the crowd size again,” Justice said. “We went to 100, now we are going back to 25.”
With that, groups larger than 25 people can no longer gather in the Mountain State, said Justice in Monday’s press briefing.
The administration at HHS, along with Superintendent Jeff Pancione and the school board, have spent long hours putting together a plan for 2020 senior graduates to walk across a stage, ensuring that their senior year ends with a shred of normalcy. The pandemic, however, had other plans.
Justice said that fairs, festivals and outdoor concerts are among the events no longer permitted with the reinstating of this rule, unless the crowd size is less than 25.
That restriction would include outdoor graduation celebrations like the one planned for Saturday.
“This decision was not made lightly, but was necessary for the overall safety of our senior class, family members, guests and our community at large,” said Pancione. “We will inform our seniors and parents as the next ceremony date approaches.”
School board member Dee Dee Rinker added that she was skeptical when positive COVID-19 cases continued to rise statewide, and when the Monday press briefing resulted in the reappearance of strict gathering restrictions, it was almost as if the decision was made for them.
“We will move to Plan C, which is planning one for the fall,” Rinker said. “Hopefully, West Virginians will be more cautious to lower our numbers. If not, sports will likely be next.”
As for the prom event scheduled for the evening of July 17, it’s being pushed back, too.
“I sort of expected it,” said Kristin Mumpower, who has been leading the charge on the planning of the prom, from deciding a theme, gathering gifts and donations for giveaways and helping with decorations. “It’s canceled, but we are going to reschedule.”
As of right now, Mumpower’s plan is rescheduling the event for Saturday, Aug. 22, when she hopes restrictions will have loosened and gatherings will start to occur again.
The gifts and the giveaways, Mumpower said, are going to be open for all of the seniors this time, because of the disappointment of more canceled senior events.
Mumpower will still be collecting donations for the event that she hopes will still occur in August.
Justice also commented about his mandate last week requiring masks in public places, saying that the state’s goal is 80% compliance.
“But we want to be 99.9. It will change these numbers and it will protect us,” he urged. “This is your answer right now.”
