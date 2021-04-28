Board decides to explore John J. Cornwell closure
Board vice president Ed Morgan began the discussion among his fellow board members, calling it an “emotionally charged” topic.
“It’s time,” he said simply. “It’s been for a long time, and no one is gonna say ‘I didn’t see this coming.’”
The school, built in 1963, has a current enrollment of only 54 students, and the number of students continues to dwindle.
The formalities for the official closure of a school must be wrapped up by Dec. 31, 2021 in order for closure to occur the following school year of 2022-23.
With the enrollment numbers declining rapidly, board member Bernie Hott said it was only a matter of time before the discussion of closure was revisited.
“It’s been thrown around a bit through the years, simply because of the numbers,” Hott said. “It’s coming, and I hate that it’s gonna happen, because when you take a school out of a community, you take the heart out of it.”
He added that while he feels sentimental about the Levels school, sentiment isn’t enough to keep the doors open.
“You can't fight numbers,” he said. “There comes a point in time where the numbers dictate what you have to do, and we’re there.”
With the passing of the school bond last year and the promise of 3 new elementary schools in the county’s near future, board member Dee Dee Rinker pointed out that the school would be closing anyway for consolidation when the new schools were built.
“The schools are all going to change,” she said.
Board member Matt Trimble made the point that just because a school is closed as an educational facility, it doesn’t mean the building itself won’t have its uses for the community.
Take the old Kirby School for example, he said.
“After its closure, I’m sure it was a loss for the community, but it’s become a great place for the fall festival, car fests, weddings, birthdays and countless things for the community,” Trimble said. “It has had its chance to blossom and be used by the community. At John J., no matter what goes there in the future, it has the same potential.”
Though the school has been an “integral” part of the Levels community for nearly 60 years, the numbers don’t lie. Keeping the doors open for such small numbers just isn’t that easy, financially, Hott explained.
“In reality, the more I think about it as a board member, there comes a point in time where you just have to close them,” Hott mused. “If there is a best time, it’s probably the best time.”
Trimble made the motion to explore the future formalities of closing the elementary school, and with a second from Rinker, the motion passed unanimously.
Morgan also stressed that while the board will be exploring the next-steps to closing the school, he and the rest of the board want to know what the community thinks.
“This isn’t a done deal,” he said. “Just because we’re discussing closure, we are encouraging opposition. Express your concerns. Cry, swear, whatever. Tell us how you feel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.