Our regular commentators on the Opinion page take their turn telling our incoming president, Joe Biden, what their hoeps are for him and this nation. For one writer, retired pastor and martial arts expert Wayne Neller of Augusta, this is his debut as a Review columnist. You’ll be able to read his thoughts on the 3rd Wednesday of each month.
Jim King
Dear Mr. President,
I’ll cut to the chase.
My hope for you is that you will govern in much the same way you campaigned and prepared to assume office: low-key, confident in the people you have surrounded yourself with, and respectful of both those who voted for you and for someone else.
As a nation, we need the breather that your temperament provides. We need an approach to the many issues facing us that relies on fact, not emotion; that unite rather than divide; that put the attention where it belongs, not on yourself.
I’m trusting you to do those things.
And I’m trusting you not to put your foot in your mouth too often. I’m pretty sure you’ll screw up; after all, you’re human. Just have the grace to ’fess up when you do, apologize and set things straight.
As for my hopes for our nation? Those are a little tougher, but my big one is that we learn to use the amazing tools that have been developed over the last 15 or 20 years to the good of everyone.
The spread of social media is a definite advancement for civilization. The Facebooks and Twitters and Snapchats of the world give everyone a public voice, and, considering my line of work, I think that’s pretty awesome.
But, every advancement, they say, has unintended consequences.
For social media the biggest fallout has been the ability of misinformation to muscle in on the truth. Hand in hand with that has been the advancement of belief over fact.
Over the coming years, I hope that we can learn how to use these platforms not just to tout our own positions, but to hear what’s being said — that we can learn to discuss, not just argue.
I hope that maybe we can all come to realize that sometimes it’s better to keep your mouth shut rather than spout off in anger or ignorance.
Ed Lombardi
Dear Mr. President,
I was asked to share what my hope for our nation and our president would be for the next 4 years. But I have to start with this.
Most who read what I write know my political views. But I have to admit that I am embarrassed for the American people in light of the march that occurred on Jan. 6. This is not the way We the People should act.
For those who broke into the Capitol I have to say they were not protestors; they were insurrectionists, anarchists at best. They do not represent the American people I know, nor myself. All I can say is shame on you.
My hope for the future of politics in America is that we can stop this divisive rhetoric that has been going on for far too many years. Both parties are to blame and they need to do what is good for all the American people and shut up and act like adults.
Even though my closest friend for 61 years and I are pretty much diametrically opposed when it comes to party affiliation, we have always agreed on one thing, politicians should do what is right for the American people.
So, my hope is that if President Biden is half the man and politician he claims to be, that he will bring civility back to Congress and the White House.
That the President will sit down with both sides and find compromises that will benefit all. That the President will bring righteousness and integrity back to our White House and Congress.
In Mathew 12:25 Jesus said, “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself will not stand.” He was not just talking about heavenly places.
America is divided. My hope, as it should be everyone’s hope, is that America and its people can once again become civil and united.
We will not always agree on everything, but we should always respect the rights and thoughts of those we do not see eye to eye with.
My hope is that we can stand as one , and as our pledge of allegiance states “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
God bless America and God bless our government.
Dale Brady
Dear Mr. President,
This is an exciting day for our nation, for history and indeed for the whole world. You have many challenges to face including the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and how to repair the divisiveness in this nation exacerbated by the last 4 years, but begun long before that.
As a nation, we are stunned by the current state of affairs and worried about how we will get past all of this.
People who know me know that I care about the issues – as should we all. We need to get past the politics and get to work on what matters. We all know what needs to be done.
We need to realize that politics cannot be like belonging to a club – the Republican Club, the Democratic Club. We cannot keep saying that we are this or that with no understanding of what this or that means.
We need you and the Democratic Party to lay out the plans for the next 4 years; define goals and how to achieve them and how we as citizens can help. We look to you now to get elected officials to the task of healing our country, to the job that they were elected to by We The People.
Here are some ideas in no particular order: campaign finance reform, end the wars in the Near/Middle East, work with the United Nations to create peace worldwide, end famines, work to save the planet from environmental destruction, good jobs with decent pay, Medicare for all, stop violence against women and children, and last, but not least, end the Electoral College.
This is a great day. We will all work to help you keep America one of the great nations that it has always been.
Wayne Neller
Dear Mr. President,
It’s 2021 and America is preparing for new presidential leadership. Half the country is elated. The other half is in mourning.
No one promised this year would be better than the last. We simply hoped that it would be.
Walter Cronkite Jr. was an American broadcast journalist who served as anchorman for the CBS Evening News for nearly 2 decades. During the 1960s and 1970s, he was proclaimed by many to be “the most trusted man in America.”
I have no idea if Walter was a Republican or a Democrat. Perhaps that was part of his charm. I just know that while watching him on TV I felt like everyone else — I trusted Walter Cronkite.
In contrast to Walter, as Joe Biden is sworn in as our 46th president, nearly half of our country does not trust him. Did he truly win the election? Many are uncertain.
Did Joe Biden and his family financially profit from dealings with Ukraine and China while being vice president of the United States? The investigations continue.
With an incoming president that has regularly confused events of the past and demonstrated an obscene number of gaffes while on the campaign trail, we should be comforted by the fact that the new vice president is considerably younger, presents with complete mental acuity and fully supports Joe Biden.
Yet this is the same woman who, on national TV, said she believed Joe Biden might have been inappropriate with women while holding political office.
And so, trust appears to be a thing of the past in our country. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have Walter Cronkite Jr in front of our nation once again? Someone whose yes means yes and no means no and there is no need to do a “fact check”.
If Joe Biden can somehow set aside his 40 years of political experience and instead recreate the trust Americans once had for those in leadership, he will have exceeded the expectations of both sides of the isle. We might even watch him on TV. You ponder that.
Tom Lewis
Dear Mr. President,
Congratudolences
When they finally told us who had won the 2020 presidential election, I felt a profound sadness. Not because I wanted the other guy to win — not hardly — but because I felt sorry for the winner.
Like most successful campaigns, Joe Biden’s offered a clear and simple promise — “I am not Donald Trump, I will restore competence and decency to government.” Eighty-one million American voters approved, more than voted for any presidential candidate ever before, and seven million more than voted for Trump.
But not-being-Donald-Trump is not going to be enough. Consider what we confront:
• The Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage unchecked across the country, and the rollout of the vaccine that is our only hope of bringing it under control has been bungled almost as badly as the initial efforts to contain the virus.
Hospitals, medical workers and morgues across the country are stressed to the breaking point with relief not yet in sight.
• The economy, which was anemic before the pandemic hit, is in hospice now. The government continues to churn out cheery stats about recovery, but millions of Americans continue to lose their businesses and/or jobs, are facing eviction, protracted poverty, even hunger.
• With revenues shrinking and emergency spending skyrocketing, the national debt is turning into a deadly cancer on the future of the country. In fiscal 2020 the US government spent $3.1 trillion more than it took in -- more than three times the deficit in 2019.
• Climate change did not slow down while we were distracted by a virus. Rising seas are encroaching on our coastal cities, forcing many of them ever closer to having to decide: build expensive, doomed sea walls or abandon neighborhoods and infrastructure and move inland?
Meanwhile a deadly drought deepens in the Southwest, wildfires ravage the forests of the West and intensified hurricanes, tornadoes and even thunderstorms batter the whole country. There used to be 1 or 2 storms a year that do a billion dollars in damage; last year there were 20, an all-time record.
I wish Mr. Biden the best for the coming four years. But the best I can imagine is that he, and we, make it through alive.
Tom Lewis
