Repairs were underway this afternoon (Friday, July 8) at Smith’s Fruit Stand atop Cooper Mountain after a car took out its front porch early this morning.
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 911 call that came shortly in after 3 a.m.
The Ford driver was west-bound on U.S. 50.
“The word is they swerved to miss a deer and came off the bank, hit my husband’s truck and then went through the porch,” said Felicia Peacemaker, a granddaughter of owners William and Onile Smith.
The Smiths have been asking the Division of Highways for guard rails in front of the property “for years,” Peacemaker said.
“This has happened way too many times,” she said, saying that over the last 5 years about an accident a year has occurred.
