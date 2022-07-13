ROMNEY — With luck and against the current odds, Hampshire County could have a new truck for its recycling operation this month.
The County Commission gave its OK at Tuesday morning’s meeting for Rolf Ronken of the Recycling Committee to finalize purchase of a 2022 GMC 1-ton truck with a bed to accommodate a gooseneck trailer — when and if one of those can be found.
The $45,000 is coming from a Department of Environmental Protection grant through its REAP — Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan — program.
But until July 1, the state required such a purchase to come from 1 of 4 approved dealers at contracted rates. The skyrocketing cost of vehicles and their limited availability during the Covid-19 pandemic has made such purchases near impossible.
So the state put in place a procedure that allows Hampshire to buy elsewhere if the 4 approved contractors say they can’t meet the terms.
Ronken spent the last 10 days or so jumping through hoops set by the state to find a truck, locating one that another county backed out on, and at about $20,000 below the expected price.
He told commissioners the deal could be finalized this week.
Then the search begins for the trailer for it to pull.
The commission authorized applying for the REAP grant a year ago so the county could purchase a roll-on trailer for recycling bins and the truck to haul it, along with 2 years of funding for a salary for the truck driver, maintenance and fuel for the truck and trailer, and a snow plow attachment for the truck.
The equipment will allow the county to haul away its own recycling bins when full. Currently Apple Valley Waste is hauling them, charging the county $175 per bin.
