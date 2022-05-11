ROMNEY — Hampshire County Emergency Services has a new monthly goal: visit the county’s senior centers, check in and offer whatever help they can.
Last week, HCESA employees visited the Romney Senior Center 1st, stopping in for lunch and visiting with some of the seniors. It wasn’t strictly a social visit; the team was able to squeeze in some blood pressure checks for some of the center’s visitors. Among the HCESA employees were paramedic Courtney Turner, EMVO Vannessa Carter and EMT Franklin Holloway, while director Brian “Tad” Malcolm and deputy director Erin Timbrook stopped in as well.
While the team stopped in Romney last Wednesday, they had dinner in Springfield last Friday. Paramedic Hunter Whetzel, EMT Devin Nimmo and HHS student Olivia Barnes – who is enrolled in the high school’s EMT course – visited the Springfield Senior Center, providing blood pressure checks and visiting with Springfield’s seniors.
Malcolm said the organization plans to visit the Yellow Springs Senior Center this week.
“Future plans are to continue to make monthly or bi-monthly visits to each of these senior centers and provide any assistance to our seniors that we possibly can,” he said, “even if it’s just visiting to say ‘hi’ or answer questions.”
