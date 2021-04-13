LOOM — The operator of Love Shack Dog Rescue has been charged with 103 counts of animal cruelty.
During a week of investigation, 102 dogs have been removed from Sabrina Droescher’s Love Shack operation and the carcasses of 21 dogs have been found on the 3-acre site off Timber Mountain Road, about 4 miles north of U.S. 50.
Sheriff Nathan Sions credited volunteers from the Hampshire County Animal Shelter and 3 dog rescue groups — Jessica Cook of Margaret’s Saving Grace Bully Rescue, Michelle Taylor of Shirley’s Angels Rescue and Niki Dawson of Guardians of Rescue and additional staff from each of these rescues — for their help.
The Hampshire Review will provide information in this week’s print edition on how to contact the rescues to adopt a dog or offer help.
