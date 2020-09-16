The Hampshire County Community Foundation is accepting applications for a 5th round of funding from the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.
Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30.
Since April the Hampshire foundation’s parent organization has awarded 69 grants totaling over $250,000 from the emergency response fund it set up. Grants went to nonprofit organizations in Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Hampshire and Hardy counties.
The fund was established in early April in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the crisis it has created for our local nonprofit organizations. The Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation anticipates conducting one more round of funding after this 5th round.
“We’re starting to get reports back from some of the organizations that were funded in the spring and early summer,” said Amy Pancake, director of affiliates for the EWVCF. “The funding helped them tremendously, but some are still struggling, and needs that weren’t apparent last spring are now coming to the surface,” she added.
Nonprofits serving the 5-county region can visit www.ewvcf.org for more information about the grant program and to download the application.
Organizations that received an emergency response grant from an earlier funding round may apply again upon submission of a satisfactory final grant report.
Thanks to the generosity of dozens of donors, the foundation is able to help a variety of organizations by deploying resources in a responsive, unified and flexible way.
“Although community foundations are best known for building permanent charitable endowments, they also play an active role during challenging times like these,” Pancake said. “Being able to respond to extraordinary community needs is an essential element of the Foundation’s work and role in the Eastern Panhandle.”
Individuals, corporations, donor advisors and private foundations have contributed more than $330,000 to the fund and 100 percent of the donations will be used to support local organizations as they adjust to changing demands.
The foundation charges no fees for administering this special pass-through fund. Contributions can be made online at www.EWVCF.org or by sending a check payable to HCCF to P.O. Box 40, Romney, WV 26757.
