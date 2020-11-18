Winchester’s annual Apple Blossom Festival has taken the 1st step toward recovery, announcing its theme for the 2021 shindig.
“Back in bloom” will be the brand for the 94th annual festival when it returns from the 1-year hiatus inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival runs the last week of April and the 1st weekend of May.
* * *
Up to $200 in grant funding is now available to Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College Workforce students.
Students who enroll in Workforce courses in the spring 2021 semester could receive up to $200 toward the cost of tuition.
For further information, call Program Manager Melissa Shockey at 304-434-8000 ext. 9253.
* * *
Sheetz will offer a new holiday coffee program this holiday season.
Sheetz will offer customers a free self-serve coffee every week during December and January. The retailer said it’s designed to maintain social distancing as the pandemic continues,
* * *
West Virginia gas prices rose 2.6 cents a gallon last week, averaging $2.13 Sunday in GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,154 stations.
The average is 2.6 cents lower than a month ago and 40.7 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average price rose 1.2 cents per gallon the last week, averaging $2.12 Sunday. That’s down 4.3 cents from a month ago and 49.0 cents from a year ago.
