A native son of Romney who was in the public spotlight seemingly his whole life is being laid to rest today.
Garry Long — high school football hero, longtime dentist and, for 1 brief year, “Lord Fairfax” — died on Sunday at age 88.
“He was such a kind, gentle, very intelligent person,” his wife, Bonnie, said Tuesday. “He never raised his voice with the children. He was such a kind-spoken person.”
A New Year’s Day baby, his intelligence shone when he won the Golden Horseshoe as an 8th-grader — a coveted statewide prize his children Gill and Kitty also won.
As a student at Romney High School he played a key role in the Pioneers’ 1949 football season that ended in the county’s only state football championship.
The lanky left end (on both offense and defense) played a key role in the 20-19 state championship victory over the Wirt County Tigers. All the scoring came in the 1st half; then in the defensive struggle of the 2nd half, Long recovered a Wirt fumble, stopping a potential scoring drive.
Despite that glory, the game Long said last year that he remembered most from the 9-1 season was the Thanksgiving Day loss to rival Keyser.
“… We could have beaten those guys. We just had a bad day,” he said.
After high school, Garry Long earned a degree at WVU and then the Baltimore College of Dentistry in 1958. He began his career in the U.S. Army, but he ended up back in Romney.
“I think he had taken Maryland boards, and maybe Virginia boards,” Bonnie recalled, “but I knew he was going to come back to West Virginia — and I knew he wasn’t going to go over those mountains (to Morgantown).”
Why?
“He was a Romney boy, born and bred and wed in Romney.”
His dental career spanned 50 years and his place in Romney was one of prominence, an elder in Romney Presbyterian Church, resident of a home on North High Street that is on the National Register of Historic Places, and in 2012 designated as Lord Fairfax to oversee Romney’s 250th birthday celebration as the oldest town in West Virginia, alongside Lady Fairfax, his wife Bonnie, although, Bonnie admits with a laugh, “People didn’t realize Lord Fairfax was never married.”
