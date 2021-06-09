1
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s vaccine lottery for those who received a coronavirus shot will include prizes ranging from hunting rifles to $1 million.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice announced more details about the program. The first winners will be announced on June 20, which also marks West Virginia’s birthday and Father’s Day. It is also the date on which the statewide mask mandate will be lifted.
Prizes on that day will include two four-year scholarships to any higher education institution in West Virginia for vaccinated residents aged 12 to 25. The state will also give away two Rocky Ridge version Ford F-150 trucks, 25 weekend getaway packages to state parks, five lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles and five hunting shotguns. One person will also receive $1 million.
The weekly giveaways will last until August 4.
All West Virginia residents who have received at least one shot are eligible for the lottery.
CHARLESTON — 9 men have been accused in West Virginia of participating in romance and other online scams that defrauded at least 200 people of more than $2.5 million, prosecutors said.
Grand jury indictments in federal court in Charleston charged the men with mail fraud, wire fraud, money laundering and receipt of stolen property. All nine men have been apprehended, prosecutors said in a news release.
Two of the defendants lived in Huntington and Martinsburg, and two others lived in Washington, D.C. The others were from Columbus and Westerville, Ohio; Stone Mountain, Georgia; Beltsville, Maryland; and Omaha, Nebraska, the statement said. Six of the men were Nigerian citizens and two others were from Ghana.
According to the indictments, victims were coerced into sending money to various bank accounts controlled by the defendants from 2016 to 2020. Many of the victims were elderly, the statement said.
California entry wins U.S. tap water prize at tasting contest
3
BERKELEY SPRINGS — A southern California water district has won the top prize for U.S. tap water at an international tasting contest.
California entries took the top two places for Best Municipal Water on Saturday at the 31st annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting in West Virginia.
The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California finished first and Santa Ana, California, took second. Those competitors finished first in the category in 2008 and 2018, respectively.
Third place went to the Southwest Water Authority of Dickinson, North Dakota.
The top bottled water award was given to Ulunom in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan. Eldorado Natural Spring Water of Eldorado Springs, Colorado, finished second and Jasa Spring Water of Gorham, Ontario, Canada, was third.
Judges based their rankings on taste, odor, mouth feel and aftertaste. Nine judges chose from among entries in 19 states, three Canadian provinces and 14 other countries. Rossarden, a town in Australia’s Tasmania state, was selected as the best municipal water in the world
