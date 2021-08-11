A woman from Berkeley County died in a single-car wreck on U.S. 50 east of Augusta before dawn Monday morning.
Authorities were not releasing the victim’s name until after the next-of-kin have been notified.
The accident occurred around 5 a.m. on U.S. 50 near A.A. Rogers Road. The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office is searching for any witnesses to the crash.
The 57-year-old woman’s 2008 Chrysler Sebring ran off the roadway, Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions said, struck a guardrail, a brick pillar and then a tree.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hampshire County EMS and Augusta and North River fire companies responded to the crash.
If you have information, call Sgt. Stuart Davis of the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office at 304-822-3894. o
