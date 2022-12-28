The United States Department of Justice, specifically, the Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) will award $10,688,200 through 36 grants to colleges across the nation. The funding will be used to help educate, address and prevent domestic violence and sexual assault on college campuses as well as enhance services through the “Grants to Reduce Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence and Stalking on Campus Program.” 

West Virginia University Potomac State College recently received official notification that it’s application for this program has been funded for $299,964 for three years, beginning October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2025.  The College will partner with the Family Crisis Center, Inc.in Keyser, the Keyser Police Department and with WVU to implement this initiative.

