CB council vacancies

Mayor Laura Turner (center) swears in new town council member Dorinda Strother. Seated to the right is former council member Tom Hinkle, who resigned last week.

CAPON BRIDGE — Dorinda Strother and Robert Toothman were sworn in as new members of the Capon Bridge Town Council and revisions of the town’s building code and vendor permit ordinances were announced at the Sept. 13 town council meeting.

Strother and Toothman filled vacancies arising when Nathan Spencer resigned his seat last month, and Tom Hinkle added his own resignation at last week’s meeting.

