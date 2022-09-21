CAPON BRIDGE — Dorinda Strother and Robert Toothman were sworn in as new members of the Capon Bridge Town Council and revisions of the town’s building code and vendor permit ordinances were announced at the Sept. 13 town council meeting.
Strother and Toothman filled vacancies arising when Nathan Spencer resigned his seat last month, and Tom Hinkle added his own resignation at last week’s meeting.
Spencer had to resign because he was moving out of town, and Hinkle resigned because he frequently must work on the evenings that the council meets, making his attendance record spotty at best.
Both vacancies have been filled by familiar faces.
Rob Toothman, who was appointed to Spencer’s seat, has served on the town council before, successfully running for re-election for the last time in 2012. He later resigned his seat because he moved out of town.
He is now living within the town limits again, and has been serving on the town building commission since 2020.
Dorinda Strother, who filled Hinkle’s seat, formerly served as town recorder, appointed to fill a vacancy and then winning election for the 1st time in 2012. She resigned in 2017, due to the demands of a new job.
State election guidelines require appointees to elective offices to run in the next regularly scheduled election, so both seats will be up for grabs in Capon Bridge’s next municipal election.
The revised town ordinances presented last week will receive the 1st of 2 readings required for passage at next month’s council meeting, when town attorney Logan Mantz should be present to explain the changes.
Revisions to the building code ordinance were required due to changes in the state building code on which the town’s code is based.
Changes in the vendor permit ordinance were described by Mayor Laura Turner as giving “teeth” to the ordinance, which deals with permits issued to persons selling merchandise on a “temporary or transient” basis – for example, at the Founders Day Festival. Penalties will include $100 fines for violations, and a $200 fine for providing false information.
In other business, the council chose 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31 for this year’s “trick or treat” hours.
The mayor announced that the town planning commission has sent out stakeholder surveys to businesses, organizations and schools. Another will be sent to everyone.
Mayor Turner urged townspeople to fill out the survey to help the town set priorities for the next 10-15 years. The town’s booth at Founder’s Day will provide more information.
Thrasher project engineer Danny Braham reported the town’s sewer project has been in a “holding pattern,” as they wait to have electric service set up for the new plant. Work continues on manhole upgrades to keep stormwater out of the sewer system.
Water system operator Chris Turner announced completion of lead and copper inspections mandated by the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
Though problems were found in the town’s water system, 2 older homes with lead pipes registered high levels inside the homes, and adjustments must be made in the town water system due to this.
It was noted that drivers are having trouble with new traffic patterns on Capon School Street, and “one way” street signs and arrows are needed.
Council members reported hearing criticism of the money spent by the School Street project on landscaping. The landscaping is a necessary part of the stormwater control system catching the runoff that has eroded what Chris Turner described as a “cavern” lying under the street. Much of the project’s grant support was given for stormwater control.
The council chose Liller Paving and Excavating as a contractor for repairs to Birch Lane. Liller’s bid estimate of $24,500 was slightly higher than the other bid received, but was considered the better deal because it included paving a larger area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.