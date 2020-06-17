The annual 4th of July celebration at the Capon Valley Ruritan grounds is on for this year.
Barbecued chicken dinners are being prepared by the Ruritan Club, with food available around 11 a.m.
Registration runs from 9 a.m. to noon for the car show. No registration fee will be charged this year. Judges will award prizes for the top 20 vehicles, while everyone is invited to vote for the best in show.
Door prizes are distributed throughout the day. For more info call Chris Boyce at 304-702-5365 or email dboyce1@yahoo.com.
* * *
West Virginia Day is Saturday. State offices and many local government offices will be closed Friday in observance. Federal offices remain open and mail will be delivered.
* * *
Summer arrives Saturday afternoon. The solstice occurs at 5:44 p.m. Days then begin their 6-month cycle of getting shorter.
* * *
A Capon Bridge 5th-grade teacher has received a matching grant from Sonic Drive-Ins.
Jessica Wolfe was given $295 last month by the fast-food company to match the funds raised on DonorsChoose during Teacher Appreciation Day, May 5.
Overall, Sonic donated $1 million to public school teacher requests to support education with new resources.
Wolfe’s project is Student Storyworks Scholars.
* * *
Poultry week has been called off.
Technically, it’s the West Virginia Poultry Association’s 2020 convention and festival, held annually the 3rd week of July in Moorefield.
Between the social distancing guidelines in place for COVID-19, WVU extension’s inability to participate and the financial hardships many producers are encountering, the association’s board voted last week to cancel this year’s gathering.
* * *
Another $12 million is headed from Washington to Corridor H.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced Monday that the grant came from $906 million in the Department of Transportation’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program. DOT had more than $7.2 billion in requests for the funds.
The money will go toward completing the Kerens-to-Parsons segment of the 4-lane highway that will eventually connect I-79 outside Weston to I-81 at Front Royal, Va.
* * *
Some ground beef sold at Wal-Mart under the brand name Marketside Butcher or Thomas Farms has been recalled because of E. coli worries.
The packages, produced by Lakeside Refrigerated Services in New Jersey, bear the mark EST. 46841” in the USDA’s mark of inspection.
If you have questions, call Lakeside at 856-832-3881.
* * *
Monongahela National Forest has opened recreation sites, including Red Creek Campground in the Petersburg area.
* * *
A New Beginning Inc. women’s recovery home will hold a hoagie fundraiser July 3.
The $8 Italian or ham sandwiches must be ordered by next Friday, June 26. Call Cris at 304-813-0234, Larry at 304-303-0370, or Tracey at 301-707-4417
Hoagies will be ready by noon July 3 at Springfield Assembly of God.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices rose 5.8 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.03 on Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations.
The price is 22.2 cents higher than a month earlier, but 56.5 cents lower than a year earlier.
Prices in West Virginia ranged from $1.65 to $2.19, but gasbuddy didn’t indicate where those prices occurred.
The national average rose 4.7 cents last week, averaging $2.09. That’s up 23.3 cents in a month, but down 57.7 in a year.
