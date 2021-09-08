ROMNEY — Clear your schedules this weekend: arts, entertainment and fun for the whole family makes its way to Romney for the 3rd annual Hampshire Highlands Arts and Music Festival on Saturday.
There will be food. There will be music. There will be an opportunity for young festivalgoers to learn a little bit about the environmental impact of pollinators (that’s the festival’s theme this year), and even with Covid-19 numbers rising in the county, the outdoor festival promises a time that’s safe and fun for all.
“We know (Covid) has been increasing somewhat in Hampshire County, but it hasn’t exploded here like it has in other places,” said Joanne Snead with the Arts Council. “Almost all of (the festival) is outside. It should be a fun day, and hopefully the weather is good.”
The entertainment lineup alone is enough to warrant a visit to the lawn outside Taggart Hall in Romney, the venue for this year’s event.
The Hampshire Ukulele Club will kick off the musical acts at 10 a.m., followed by the Honeybee Community Chorus. Jan and Neil Gillies will showcase their musical versatility with the guitar and hammered dulcimer at 1 p.m., and Madison Wrye, winner of last year’s open mic competition, will perform after.
Throughout the day Saturday, there won’t be a shortage of activity, that’s for sure.
There will be dance exhibitions by Expressions in Romney, and there will be a “pollination station” where the Potomac Highland Beekeepers will exhibit their live bees.
It’ll be an interactive arts experience Saturday, and for the adults, the Co-op will be holding a Beer and Wine Garden fundraiser, complete with red and white wines, several beer varieties and bratwurst and sausages.
There will truly be something for everyone’s taste buds, Snead said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.