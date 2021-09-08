CAPON BRIDGE — The 8th annual Veterans Appreciation Festival and Freedom Ride feels a little more special this weekend.
The related events are being staged on Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that leveled the World Trade Center, damaged the Pentagon and crashed Flight 93 outside Shanksville, Pa.
“Not only are we honoring our veterans and active military, but also our first responders and those who lost their lives that tragic day,” organizer Terry Craver said.
From noon to 6 p.m. the grounds around the Capon Bridge Fire Hall will be filled with music, food, crafters, vendors, a live auction, face painting and a raffle that includes a 3-day getaway.
A kids zone will have bounce houses, games and prizes.
Performers include Patsy Cline impersonator Tracey Wygal Withrow at 12:30, Luke Hoover at 1:30 and RFD TV stars Maria Rose and Danny Elswick at 2:30.
After a 3:30 ceremony honoring veterans, Maysville Express takes the stage at 4.
The 5 o’clock live auction includes baskets from local businesses, a handmade American flag and a getaway to Massanutten Resort east of Harrisonburg.
Admission is free and so is parking. Everyone is welcome, says the Hampshire County Veteran’s Foundation, which stages the festival to raise funds to help veterans locally.
Information on how to apply for help will be available at the festival.
“Let us take this time of remembrance and heal our nation, for together we can overcome anything,” Craver said. “We are the United States of America. God bless our veterans, active military, first responders and their families. And God bless the USA.”
The day begins with the Freedom Ride starting at Romney Cycles. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with kickstands up at 10.
The ride rolls to Tri-County Honda and Yamaha in Petersburg. From there it continues to the Capon Valley Fire Hall grounds in Wardensville for lunch, provided by Mission BBQ.
The 7-hour ride finishes up at the Capon Bridge Fire Hall grounds to join in with the festivities at the festival.
Organizers say the day wouldn’t be possible without the volunteers who step up each year, Romney Cycle, Tri-County Honda and Yamaha and the fire companies in Capon Bridge, Wardensville (Capon Valley) and Capon Springs. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.