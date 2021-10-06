Sassafras is up wildly, but more worryingly, white oak is down.
West Virginia’s 2021 mast report is in and the results show good news for wildlife and challenges for hunters.
This is the Division of Natural Resources’ 51st annual survey of the nuts, berries, leaves and shoots that wildlife consumes. Generally, a bad mast year means deer, bears, squirrels and turkeys must forage widely, making them easier for hunters to find.
The 2020 report was the worst ever. This year’s is up significantly — 61% above last year and 8% above the 50-year average.
“Oak production improved over the last year but is still below its long-term average,” said Chris Ryan, supervisor of DNR’s Game Management Services.
That worries wildlife biologist Rich Rogers in DNR’s Romney office.
“White oak acorns are much more palatable than the red and black oak,” he noted. White oak production in this region was more than double 2020’s, but is still 36% below the 50-year average.
Rogers said it’s spotty.
“Some places you look, it’s not present,” he said, “then go 2 miles down the road and it’s there.”
White oak is 1 of 8 species (mostly acorns) that make up hard mast, the typical fall feed for deer, bears, turkeys and squirrels.
Soft mast encompasses 9 species from apples to greenbriers that make up the main diet during the summer.
Soft mast recovered from 2020, sometimes in spectacular fashion. Sassafras in this region was up 1,192% from a year ago, hawthorn up 882% and crabapple up 707%. They were all up from their 50-year averages too.
Among the hard mast in this 8-county region, beech is 178% higher than the 50-year average.
But along with white oak, down 36% over the 50-year average, other species of oak fared poorly this year too — chestnuts down 40%, black and red oaks off 40%, scarlet oaks down 34% and scrub oaks down 61%.
Rogers says the abundance of mast will keep bears feeding through December; they tend to hibernate earlier when there’s not much to eat.
“Hunters should find plenty of bears ’til the end of the year,” he said.
Predictions from Rogers and the report also include:
• Squirrel hunting will have a lot of targets next year because this year’s plentiful mast will increase reproduction.
• The whitetail seasons, from archery to buck to muzzleloader, should be similar to 2020.
• This spring’s cicada infestation was good news for wild turkeys, and hunters. The gobblers should be in abundance this fall.
“That’s it in a nutshell,” Rogers quipped.
