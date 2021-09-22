ROMNEY — “The issue we have is that everyone needs people,” Executive Director Eileen Johnson reported at last Wednesday’s Hampshire County Development Authority board meeting.
The county’s unemployment rate has fallen to 3%, from 6% at this time last year, she added, pointing out it is a problem throughout the region, affecting both existing businesses and the county’s prospects for attracting new ones.
Board President Greg Bohrer said he saw signs seeking help everywhere from Martinsburg to Winchester, and noted the number of businesses that are limiting hours or shutting down entirely because they lack the workforce needed.
In the meantime, the county is seeing new businesses springing up — up 6.1% from this time last year, said Johnson, giving another reason for the Develoment Authority to think about how to expand the workforce. She reported talking with 3 businesses in the past month about locating in Hampshire County.
Johnson added that the state was aware of the problem and is designing a “Yes West Virginia” program open to everyone.
The rest of the meeting was largely devoted to updates and financial arrangements for on-going Development Authority projects.
Paving is about to begin on the Capon Bridge Technology Park industrial access road and should be completed in about a week. A question about the difficulty of installing guard rails in rocky ground still must be resolved.
The board agreed to extend its agreement with the S.J. Morse Company, which will be moving part of its operations to the park, until Nov. 30, due to delays caused by the completion of the road project.
Johnson reported the Capon Bridge Technology Park’s census tract has been redesignated a federal HUBZone through June 30, 2023, giving small businesses employing staff living in the area special access to federal contract opportunities.
The board also agreed to allow the contractor for the Capon Bridge sewer system upgrade that will provide service to the technology park to store materials and supplies on the tech park property.
Johnson made contact with FEMA and asked to suspend work on plans to raise Romney Business Park Lot 1 out of the floodplain. She was told that they would retain records of what has already been done so work would not have to be repeated, and said she found them “very easy to work with.”
However, she has since learned of the availability of economic development grants for projects tied to tourism, noting this is rare, and it was agreed the authority’s marketing committee should be consulted about applying for funds to complete the work on raising the lot out of the flood plain, since it was part of a plan to bring the Potomac Eagle into the park.
In other business, the Risk Management and Safety Committee recommended reinstituting Covid precautions, including protocols to follow when returning from travel and mask-wearing inside the building where social distancing cannot be maintained.
Johnson reported applications were being submitted for American Rescue Plan funds from the county for projects deemed eligible by the county commission in the special meeting held Aug. 19.
She also announced that Direct Answer, the company that moved to the Capon Bridge Technology Park from Oxon Hill, Md., in 2015, is celebrating its 30th year in business.
An audit to June 30, 2020, has been completed with no findings (that is, no problems found). Problems with Covid delayed work on the audit to June 30 this year.
