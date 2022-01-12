Who knows.
What does Hampshire County most need from the Legislature this year?
Who knows.
Have Hampshire County’s elected and appointed leaders done anything to let our legislators — Delegates Ruth Rowan and George Miller and Senators Charles Trump and Craig Blair — know what we’re needing?
Who knows.
They certainly haven’t gone the route that Mineral County does. There the county’s leadership holds town halls in the fall and then hammers out legislative priorities for the county that they address to their delegates and senators before the end of the year.
Lobbying our legislators might happen behind the scenes here, but it sure doesn’t happen out loud or so you or I could notice – or get involved.
That’s unfortunate.
It’s too late to do anything about this year, but wouldn’t it be nice if the County Commission, School Board, Economic Development folks, Romney and Capon Bridge councils could all put their heads together next fall to come up with 2 or 3 things we’d really like the Legislature to address to our benefit?
It could be as elaborate as Mineral’s or simpler, like Morgan County does to our east, holding a legislative luncheon in December that brings county leaders together with delegates and senators.
Such an approach doesn’t guarantee success, but some plan is better than no plan. Organizing for our future is more likely to succeed than sitting by and watching the world change around us like willing victims.
Right, DMV?
A couple of people in leadership here in Hampshire County told me what they’d like to see from the Legislature.
Nobly, both women laid out ideas that were bigger than just Hampshire County.
School Board President Debbie Champ would like to see the Legislature hand authority back to the counties, reversing the trend toward centralizing power in Charleston.
“The county boards’ authority has been completely usurped by an appointed body,” she said. “This on its own sets up a group located in Charleston making decisions and issuing mandates that directly affect our schools with very little understanding or contact with our reality so far away.”
She’s right.
Champ would like to see counties have the ability to opt out of some state rules, or maybe set their own beyond what the state says – sort of like home rule power municipalities get. And exactly like the freedom the Legislature has given charter schools.
Capon Bridge Mayor Laura Turner has the same sort of approach – things the state could do that would benefit all small municipalities, not just hers.
“The Town would like the West Virginia Legislature to amend Section 8 of the WV code to authorize municipalities to own, operate, provide for, and support early childcare facilities,” she emailed.
Nice idea.
It dovetails with a need the Development Authority identified a few years ago. Childcare in Hampshire is catch-as-catch-can, at best. Having a solid program would be attractive for 2-income households, without having to rely on grandparents or neighbors or goodness knows who.
Broadband was another concern Turner raised. It’s necessary for businesses and families alike to keep up in 2022.
I can get onboard with the points both women make, but I’d be even more “us” specific.
For example, one of the ways the state Department of Education could differentiate among the 55 counties would be to finally do something to help Hampshire (and a couple of other counties) deal with the influx of special needs students we get from having facilities like Potomac Center.
It has been pushed before; it should be pushed again.
Maybe the need is broadband. Maybe it’s helping first responders. Maybe it’s extending public water and sewer.
Maybe it’s doing something with the low-water bridge in Green Spring. Maybe it’s lobbying for one of our WMAs to be turned into a state park.
I don’t know.
Sadly, neither do our legislators.
But some leadership could change that.
