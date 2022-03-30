ROMNEY — The face of the old Romney Rexall building on Main Street may look unassuming, but inside, stacks of snacks stand at attention for the town’s backpack program.
There are 5 backpack programs in Hampshire County right now, and Romney is one of them. The town’s program began in 2015 as an extension of the Women’s Democratic Club, and has grown ever since.
After Covid-19 blew onto the scene 2 years ago, volunteer numbers for everything, not just the backpack programs in the county, dropped. Volunteer Dorothy Kengla said that right now, they have about 6 to 8 volunteers who help with the Romney program, which serves 90 kids here.
“We pack (the bags) once every 3 weeks,” Kengla explained. The food that goes into the backpacks is aimed at feeding kids in the community who might not have solid meals over the weekend, when they’re not at school. Volunteers use money from donations to shop at Aldi, stretching the program’s dollars, and each bag has 11 food/snack items in it.
“That’s a fair amount of food,” observed county commissioner Dave Cannon last week, as he learned the ropes of the Romney program from a handful of volunteers. “This is awesome, man.”
The Rexall building has boxes of items like ramen noodles, macaroni and cheese, rice and more, ready to be packed. The building is being donated to the cause by volunteer Sharon Saville, who also offers her vehicle up to be packed with tubs full of the ready-to-go bags.
“This is why we have Salonpas in the car,” she said with a chuckle.
Saville added that the program doesn’t do any checking that families are truly in need; every family that signs up for the program is included. That’s why Saville and the other volunteers ask that only the families that truly need the program’s help contact her.
While Covid delivered a hard blow to the program, they’re still on the lookout for volunteers or folks who might be willing to donate items or financial resources.
Financial donations are better, Kengla said, because then volunteers can go shop for the right nonperishable food items to be packed for kids. It costs about $16 overall for 1 child to be fed through the weekends for a month.
Right now, there are 5 programs in Hampshire County: Augusta-Slanesville, Capon Bridge, Springfield-Green Spring, John J. Cornwell and Romney. Contact Sharon Saville for the next packing date for the Romney program or for additional ways to help.
