County test scores place schools here right below state average
Last year, the U.S. Department of Education waived statewide assessments for everyone, but this year, more than 91 percent of public school students enrolled in the tested grades (3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 11th) took the state summative assessments.
So, how did Hampshire fare?
Countywide, Hampshire saw 25% proficiency in math, 38% proficiency in ELA (English and language arts) and 27% proficiency in science.
Compared to the state average, Hampshire was only a couple points behind in both ELA and math, and right on target with their science scores.
“There’s certainly room to improve,” said Superintendent Jeff Pancione. “There’s always room to improve.”
Pancione pointed out that having Hampshire’s scores hit at right about the state average puts the schools in a good position to bridge some of the gaps that last school year brought.
As in, the pandemic and the challenges it brought to not just Hampshire, but every school system nationwide.
“Without a doubt, we know that factors such as participation rates, learning modes and learning disruptions over the past 18 months varied by school and likely affected student performance,” explained State Superintendent Clayton Burch last Wednesday. “Our goal now is to use the results to focus on Covid-19 recovery efforts and address individual student needs.”
Compared to the assessment results from 2 years ago, proficiency rates in the 3 subjects dipped, but in a year where virtual learning was the norm for many, paired with anxiety-inducing outside factors, it’s no surprise.
At the high school level, students are tested in 11th grade. Two years ago, HHS saw a 14% math proficiency rate, and this year that rate dropped to just under 8%.
Alternatively, the science proficiency rate at HHS climbed a bit, from 18% in 2019 to 22% this year.
Some schools saw larger drops in proficiency, like Romney Elementary’s dip from a whopping 59% math proficiency in 2019 to 18% this year. John J. Cornwell also saw a decrease in proficiency in all 3 subjects, from 60% math proficiency 2 years ago to 25% this year, and 67% science proficiency to this year’s 17%.
Small pockets of improvement dot the county results, however, such as Capon Bridge Middle’s rise from 38 to 41% ELA proficiency, or Springfield-Green Spring’s significant jump from 2019’s 36% proficiency in science to this year’s impressive 50%.
This year, reaching academic goals and improving within the classrooms is key in bridging some of the gaps that last year’s tumult brought, but Pancione and the school board have been focused on factors other than just academics within Hampshire schools.
For example, the school system here will have a full staff of social workers and community in-school liaisons, prepared to help students with their social and emotional needs while instructors do what they do best: teach the students of Hampshire County.
Pancione said that he’s looking forward to the growth within the schools, both academic and emotional, and he’s ready to see Hampshire County advance.
“Are we satisfied with where we are? No,” Pancione commented. “But we fared well in a Covid year. There’s room for improvement here.”
