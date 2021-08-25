Hampshire County’s population shrank between 2010 and 2020, along with neighboring Mineral, Morgan and Grant counties.
But Hardy County grew, as did — predictably — Berkeley and Jefferson.
Hampshire’s population fell from 23,964 in 2010 to 23,093 in 2020. The numbers were released earlier this month. Town populations won’t be revealed until next April.
The population shifts will change political boundaries in the state Legislature, but shouldn’t make a marked difference in Hampshire’s representation.
The most likely change: Hampshire will be split between 2 state senate districts and the 2 delegate districts that Hampshire residents have now (58th in the east, shared with Morgan, and 57th in the west, which has part of Mineral) will have less Morgan and more Hardy or Mineral.
More will be known after the Legislature wraps up a series of redistricting hearings next month.
The nearest of those occurs at 6 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 28) in Keyser, at Fire Station 2, 1550 Cornell St. Signups to speak begin at 5:30.
The hearings allow state senators and delegates to hear public input on redistricting options. The elected officials won’t speak, just listen.
Their biggest challenge will be how to divide West Virginia into 2 Congressional districts. The state lost its 3rd seat in the 2020 census.
But just as important will be redividing the state’s 100 House of Delegate seats and 18 senate districts.
The state made the commitment that beginning in 2022, each Delegate district will be drawn with roughly equal population to be represented by a single person. Until now, some districts have been larger and had between 2 and 7 delegates.
Single-representative districts will make a change in the Legislature, just as population shifts will.
Berkeley and Jefferson counties added enough population between them to claim another delegate for the tip of the Panhandle.
Morgan County, with 17,063 people, will have nearly enough population to account for its own district.
Hampshire County’s 23,093 people will be split among (probably) 2 districts.
Ideally, each delegate district will have 17,785 people, but some allowance can be made to keep communities together.
Each of the state’s 18 senate districts should have 99,154 people. Working west from the tip of the Eastern Panhandle, Jefferson, Berkeley and Morgan counties have 196,835 people — nearly enough for 2 of their own senate districts.
Barely 1,500 Hampshire County residents would be needed to perfectly balance those senate districts, so this county is likely to be grouped with Hardy, Mineral, Grant and several other counties to the west in a senate district.
Each of the 18 districts chooses 2 senators for staggered 4-year terms.
West Virginia lost nearly 70,000 population between 2010 and 2020. Only 8 counties grew.
