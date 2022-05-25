As daughter’s classmates graduate, mom reflects on Gracie’s passing
Those graduates will take photos at Rannells Field on Friday with their families, beaming in their green and white, clutching their hard-earned diplomas.
Gracie VanWay won’t be one of them.
Gracie won’t get to shake hands with HHS administration, or hear her classmates give their speeches.
Gracie’s family won’t get to feel the thrill as their youngest daughter, who passed away in 2019, marches proudly across the stage Friday night.
The Capon Bridge teen struggled with depression, and on Oct. 27, 2019, she took her own life.
This Friday, she should be walking across the stage, her mother Teresa said. She should have a graduation party. She should be taking pictures with her classmates and fellow graduates.
She should have butterflies in her stomach considering her freshman year of college.
Instead, Gracie will be forever 15.
“The intense sadness has such a tight grip on me,” Teresa said. “There is so much we won’t see or do with her. So many questions, even what she would look like now. It’s all very overwhelming.”
Teresa said that as the Class of 2022 prepares to graduate, she feels like she’s having an “out of body experience.”
“None of this seems real,” she admitted. “I am either fighting back tears or crying. However, my heart is excited for Gracie’s classmates. It’s a strange dynamic.”
Capon Bridge Middle School principal Ann Downs reflected on the community’s loss of Gracie almost 3 years ago as her graduating class prepares to receive their diplomas.
“Gracie was a very sweet, kind young lady,” Downs said. “She was shy, and didn’t talk too much. She was very artistic and would draw constantly.”
Downs added that when Gracie was in middle school, she was even awarded Student of the Month for her academic success.
Almost 3 years after Gracie passed away at 15, the topic of teen suicide is one that her family feels passionate about, even though it’s a difficult and often stigmatized conversation to have.
“People have said to me, ‘You are her mother, how could you not know?’ I have lost friends I never believed I could lose,” she said. “There is fear, as though suicide is a virus that (can) spread. The stigma only adds to the catastrophic grief.”
Gracie was named after the “grace of God,” her mother said, and it’s her faith that has helped her to endure the pain of losing her child.
“I have learned how to practice grace in her honor, for God’s glory more so since the day she took herself home,” Teresa said. “My faith is steadfast, neither increasing or decreasing. But in this time, what is needed is grace.”
Gracie’s death not only opened the conversation surrounding teen suicide, but also emphasized a need for emotional health education, as well as education about Internet safety and gun violence.
Without going into too much detail in an effort to respect her daughter’s privacy, Teresa simply noted that schools should consider the “link between emotional wellbeing and online activities,” as well as beseeching families in this area to consider the relationship between their teens and guns.
“If I could reach parents in this community, I would say, secure your firearms,” she said. “Even if they are for sport or self-protection. Teens and guns are a very, very bad idea.” She added that it’s not just the schools that need to be vigilant, but the community as a whole: churches, law enforcement and counselors.
While Gracie may not be physically present for Friday night’s graduation, Teresa said that her family plans to attend and celebrate the occasion, and may even have a little party to honor the teen.
“I feel like I’m fighting to keep her memory alive, and her light shining,” she said. “Gracie was the kindest, most gentle girl. She was truly the perfect teen.”
