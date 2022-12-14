The Hampshire County Board of Education held a regular meeting, their sixteenth (16th) meeting of the 2022-2023 school year, on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Augusta Elementary.
The following Board members were in attendance: Mr. Ed Morgan, President; Mr. Matthew Trimble, Vice President and Mr. Bernard Hott, Mrs. Corena Mongold and Ms. Kim Poland, members.
President Morgan called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
I. Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the agenda.
Mr. Trimble moved approval with Ms. Poland seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
Mrs. Sheri Coleman, parent, discussed the lack of communication and physical education credits at Hampshire High.
A. Rita Hott, Teacher at Hampshire High, gave an update on the annual Italian Exchange trip.
B. Focus on school performance, student outcomes, academics associated with Board goals and actions to improve student achievement and well-being.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione and Curriculum Director Patty Lipps reported on the WV Balanced Scorecard for Hampshire County.
Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the November 14, 2022 minutes.
Ms. Poland moved approval with Mr. Trimble seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the following consent agenda items: A. Finance Items:
Transfer and Employment of Professional Personnel:
Employ Joslyn Judy as a substitute teacher (001-86) effective November 30, 2022.
Resignation and Retirement of Professional Personnel:
Approve the resignation of Kaylene Willis as a long-term substitute for Pre- School Special Needs Teacher at Romney Elementary/Headstart effective January 4, 2022.
Transfer and Employment of Service Personnel:
Employ Kaitlyn Spring, Marcia Starsick and Rosemarie Walsh as substitute aides (001-46) effective November 30, 2022.
Employ Rosemarie Walsh as a substitute cook (001-47) effective November 30, 2022.
Employ Travis Lease as a substitute custodian (001-48) effective November 30, 2022.
Resignation and Retirement of Service Personnel:
Approve the resignation of Kelly Mast as a substitute aide effective November 28, 2022.
Approve the leave of absence for Melissa Nixon, Grade 2 Teacher at Slanesviile Elementary, from November 28, 2022 to January 10, 2023. (This leave falls under state and federal guidelines.)
Approve the intermittent leave of absence of Robert Nixon, Grade 4 Teacher at Slanesville Elementary, from November 28, 2022 to January 10, 2023. (This leave falls under state and federal guidelines.)
Permission to offer $500 stipend to service personnel, non-instructional professional personnel, and/or administrative personnel who submit a letter of retirement by March 1, 2023 to be effective at the end of the current school term.
Capon Bridge Elementary: Chad Nichols and Jennifer Nichols
Romney Elementary: Desiree Carter
Central Office: Carolyn Henderson
Augusta Elementary: Aimee Fuller and Michaal See
Capon Bridge Middle: Raven Malone, Chad Nichols and Jennifer Nichols
Hampshire High: Heike Slansky, Robin Smith and Kathleen Swisher
Romney Middle: Vanessa Hochard and Michaal See
Mr. Trimble moved approval with Mr. Hott seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the MOU between the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office and the Hampshire County Board of Education for PRO’s Officers (Prevention Resources Officers).
Ms. Poland moved approval with Mrs. Mongold seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
Superintendent Pancione shared the following: $2.2 million has been added to construction costs, north elementary excavating is almost finished and excavating work at central elementary will begin soon.
The meeting was adjourned at 6:56 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.