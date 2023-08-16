0816 safety town 1.JPG

Participants rode their trikes around the painted “town” on School Street.

ROMNEY — Safety Town rolled back into Romney last week as 11 kids learned about rules of the road, fire safety and met first responders.

The Romney Ruritan program, which ran from Aug. 7 until Aug. 11 this year, grew from the 2022 program; the children enjoyed the new “fleet” of tricycles as they cruised the streets of their “town,” which was painted last year on the blacktop beside Romney Elementary School.

0816 safety town 2.JPG

A mock water rescue
0816 safety town 3.JPG

Romney Rescue Squad paramedic Heather Sasser (left) was one of the guests at “Safety Town” last week – a program through the Romney Ruritan Club designed to educate young children about rules of the road, fire safety and first responders.
0816 safety town 4.JPG

A bus safety demonstration
0816 safety town 5.JPG

Kids learn about fire safety.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.