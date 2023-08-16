Romney Rescue Squad paramedic Heather Sasser (left) was one of the guests at “Safety Town” last week – a program through the Romney Ruritan Club designed to educate young children about rules of the road, fire safety and first responders.
ROMNEY — Safety Town rolled back into Romney last week as 11 kids learned about rules of the road, fire safety and met first responders.
The Romney Ruritan program, which ran from Aug. 7 until Aug. 11 this year, grew from the 2022 program; the children enjoyed the new “fleet” of tricycles as they cruised the streets of their “town,” which was painted last year on the blacktop beside Romney Elementary School.
The 11 kids who attended this year were between the ages of two and nine. The program runs for a week, about three hours a day.
The program had many “wonderful” guests, said coordinator Kelly Cochran.
“Gina from the bus garage was very thorough on covering bus safety, and even took the kids on a short ride,” Cochran said.
Deputy Kesner also visited from the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, and spoke to the kids about stranger safety. Two firefighters from Romney Fire Company also participated during the program’s one rainy day. The brief rain showers gave the kids a chance to participate in “stop, drop and roll” in the RES cafeteria.
Romney EMS brought two ambulances, which the kids explored and were awarded with EMS-style balloons.
On the last day of the program, Sgt. Lindale from West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) visited with the kids, talking about water safety and the importance of life jackets while on the water. The kids also had a “mock” water rescue.
Cochran added that the best part of the program was riding the trikes around the “town,” which was perfectly scaled to their age and size.
Safety Town is a safety program geared for preschool and kindergarten-aged children and their siblings. It’s entirely free and runs for one week with a different theme each day. Each child attending the program receives a new bike helmet.
The Romney Ruritan Club hopes to see even more at their program next summer.
Cochran offered a particular “thank you” to any of the program volunteers or anyone who helped out. Anyone who’d like to help with programs in the future can contact her at 304-620-3211.
