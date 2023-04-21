A Shanks woman has been arrested after her housemate was shot in the leg Thursday afternoon, Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions said.
Jill R. Cummings, 44, was charged by deputies with malicious wounding and using a firearm in commission of a felony. She was being held in Potomac Highlands Regional Jail this morning (Friday, April 21) on $30,000 bond.
Allen S. Stotler, 50, was taken by Hampshire County Ambulance to Hampshire Memorial Hospital for treatment of the injury, which deputies said was not life-threatening.
Sions said the 911 call came in at 1:18 p.m. Thursday sending sheriff’s deputies and state police to Frenchburg Estates, which lies north of U.S. 50 in Shanks.
Officers said Cummings and Stotler began arguing at their home about reportedly missing medication. As they argued, Cummings grabbed a .357 handgun and shot Stotler in the right leg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.