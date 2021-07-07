4 p.m. Thursday update: Water service has bee restored, but a boil order remains in effect.
A water leak along U.S. 50 just east of Romney this morning (Wednesday, July 7) has cut off service to Central Hampshire Public Service District's customers west of Grassy Lick Road.
CHPSD General Manager Jim Hoffman said repairs are underway, but gave no timeline for them to be completed.
When water starts running again, customers affected will be under a full boil advisory until the water is tested. CHPSD sent out phone notifications to customers this morning and will again when the boil advisory is lifted.
