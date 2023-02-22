With the national daily public health emergency from Covid set to expire in May, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced on Friday that it would report on Covid updates on a weekly basis instead of daily.
Since 2020, the DHHR made daily updates on Covid numbers measuring active cases, deaths and positive percentages. The “current active cases” information is no longer available on their dashboard.
