Capon Bridge held ‘very successful’ first annual kids bike race
CAPON BRIDGE — The first annual Light Up the Track Kids Bike Race two Saturdays ago was “very successful,” Capon Bridge Mayor Laura Turner said after the event.
Event coordinator Michelle Warnick explained that the bike race is one of many events the Light Up Capon Bridge committee organized this year to promote family outdoor fun.
“Kids don’t get out and have old-fashioned fun because of technology, so we wanted to do something to get the kids outside,” Warnick said of the inaugural event.
Light Up the Track saw 28 kids and six adults participate in the race, and the hot sun filled everyone with summer zest and grins.
Healing Waters Biker Church supported the race by providing trophies, participation medals, flags, bike competition numbers and even their own motorcycles for show.
“They look for opportunities to get out into the community… and they jumped at the opportunity,” Warnick said about the partnership with Healing Waters.
The Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department even brought their fire truck into the hot rod and motorcycle lineup.
The registration for the bike race began at 9 a.m., but the early birds woke up with a drive to compete and play, all while dodging the mid-afternoon heat.
“That’s one of the reasons I scheduled for the morning; I thought it would be too hot by the middle of the day, so we wanted to do it first thing in the morning – I think it turned out well,” Warnick said.
Kids competed in different age categories, with each category claiming first, second and third place. The race registration for the 15-18 category was sparse, so the adults jumped into bikes with determination to win. For safety’s sake, the committee invited registered nurse Elizabeth Ann Whitacre – in case any children had an accident while riding their bikes.
Light Up Capon Bridge gave the cyclists some hot sun relief with free snow cones, and The Kettle Shop Ice Cream gave all participants free ice cream certificates.
Light up Capon Bridge is now officially a 501c3 organization, with its mission focused on bringing “free family-friendly fun for the whole community to enjoy”– or at least low cost. Like many organizations in Hampshire County, they work out of donations and volunteer work.
Warnick expressed her gratitude to all Light Up volunteers and said, “if it wasn’t for them giving their time and energy, we wouldn’t be able to have these awesome events.”
Friday’s family movie night at Todd Giffin Park on July 14 saw another packed group on the lawn. Their next free movie night will be on August 11 at the same location. Before switching into the Christmas spirit, their last event is a “cruise in” style movie night on September 16. Visit the Light Up Capon Bridge Facebook page to stay updated on their latest events.
