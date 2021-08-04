Auction-goers bid up
deceased teen’s hog to raise $25K
Laughs, smiles and lighthearted fun are the norm during the fair week, but an emotional livestock sale saw an incredible amount of money raised in honor of Taylor Michael, an FFA member and 2021 HHS graduate who passed away June 10. In addition to the selling of Taylor’s fair hog, there was a silent auction as well.
“Taylor loved this time of year to be with her barn family,” FFA advisor Lisa Moreland said in an emotional Facebook post following the sale. “She will always be in our hearts.”
There was an outpouring of love and support both at the fair and online after the livestock sale, as the community rallied to raise money in honor of a dedicated FFA member, loving daughter and friend.
Taylor passed away unexpectedly at her home in Kirby just 12 days after her graduation from HHS.
James Lee Jr. shared that all of the funds collected from the auction of Taylor’s hog last Friday would go to help the Michael family with funeral expenses, and that any additional funds collected would be used for scholarships in memory of Taylor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.