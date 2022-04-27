Kingspan expanding in Winchester
WINCHESTER — An insulation manufacturer is expanding its presence in Frederick County.
Kingspan Insulation LLC said last week it will invest $27 million to expand its facility just outside Winchester. The subsidiary of Kingspan Group manufactures energy efficiency and moisture management products for homes and commercial construction.
The project will create 37 new jobs.
Highlands earnings decline
PETERSBURG — First-quarter earnings fell 12% for the parent company of Capon Valley Bank.
Highlands Bankshares Inc. announced earnings of $917,000 for the 1st 3 months of 2022, down from the $1.046 million earned during the same period in 2021.
The board of directors will pay a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share on May 6 to shareholders of record as of April 29.
“Despite a tumultuous start to the year worldwide, Highlands continues to deliver consistent earnings and a healthy dividend to shareholders for the 1st quarter,” CEO Jack H. Walters said.
Highlands Bankshares operates 12 locations in West Virginia and Virginia through its 2 wholly owned subsidiaries, The Grant County Bank and Capon Valley Bank.
