Hampshire County Schools and the Hampshire County Health Department have received confirmation that a student at Hampshire High School has tested positive for COVID-19. The Hampshire County Health department has been in close contact with the Hampshire County School System to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact including students, staff, family members and friends.  Those that need quarantined, will be contacted by members of the nursing team from Hampshire County Schools.

