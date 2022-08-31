River Road crash

One patient was flown to the hospital after a wreck on River Road Saturday evening.

ROMNEY — A T-bone-type collision on Saturday in Romney resulted in an entrapment and 4 patients hospitalized.

Just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Hampshire County 911 received a report of a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of River Road and Route 50 in Romney, said Sheriff Nathan Sions in a press release Tuesday morning.

