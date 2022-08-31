ROMNEY — A T-bone-type collision on Saturday in Romney resulted in an entrapment and 4 patients hospitalized.
Just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Hampshire County 911 received a report of a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of River Road and Route 50 in Romney, said Sheriff Nathan Sions in a press release Tuesday morning.
When Cpl. Austin Shockey with the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to investigate, he found that 28-year-old Joshua L. Neff of Jefferson County had pulled off River Road onto Route 50, failing to yield right of way to Burlington’s Ruth Upton – causing a T-bone-type collision between Neff and Upton’s Subaru.
The collision also caused entrapment, Sions said, and the fire companies that responded to the crash performed extrication. Extrication was complete at 5:26 p.m.
Agencies that responded to the crash were Romney and Augusta Fire, Hampshire County EMS, Romney EMS, Burlington Fire/EMS, Augusta EMS, West Virginia Natural Resource Police and ALS 101.
Three patients were transported to the hospital by ambulance, and 1 patient was flown by helicopter.
Sions said the crash remains under investigation as of Tuesday morning.
