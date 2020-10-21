Though their approaches might differ, both prosecuting attorney candidates Rebecca Miller and Charlie Johnson III have the same overarching goals: a safe Hampshire County and a strong justice system.
Miller, the Republican candidate for the job, said if she’s elected, she’s planning on keeping a strong relationship with the law enforcement in the county.
“It’s my common practice to speak to the victims and the law enforcement officers prior to offering a plea to the defendants in their cases,” she explained. “I have always maintained an open communication with the law enforcement officers, should they ever have any questions, day or night.”
Keeping that line of communication open, no matter the time of day, is reflective of Miller’s work ethic.
“This is not an 8 to 4 job,” she added.
While one of Miller’s focuses is maintaining strong ties with the police and other community programs, she and Democratic candidate Johnson have similar views surrounding the addiction issues facing Hampshire County.
“I think we have a lot of good programs here, and I think if you had someone in the office that would really look at cases on an individual bases and really put people who wanted help in a position to succeed, we’d have a lot more success,” Johnson said. “With that said, there are those who don't want help, and if elected, I would do whatever I could to protect this community.”
Miller brought up “drug crime” as the number 1 crime in the community because it opens the door for other crimes as well.
“It’s not just someone using and selling drugs,” she pointed out. “They can commit other crimes, such as breaking and entering and larcenies, and all of those crimes certainly need to be prosecuted.”
The 2 candidates also spoke very highly of the drug court and day report operations in the area, both noting that these are important services to the community.
“This is beneficial for us because they’re being seen by day report on a regular basis for services, and we’re notified if they don’t attend,” Miller said. “We often hear the negatives, but there are success stories. The day report center and drug court provide valuable services, but certainly they’ve got to want it.”
Johnson called himself a “big proponent” of the programs, and mentioned that in both Hampshire and Hardy counties, he has been a prosecutorial representative on the drug court treatment team, calling it “a great service” to the community.
Where the candidates differed in vision was in the area of juvenile justice. Miller’s focus is on the issue of the placement of juveniles in shelters and residential treatment facilities, while Johnson alluded to possibly being firmer when it comes to juveniles who commit crimes.
“We need more bed availability for shelters and residential treatment facilities in-state for the juveniles that are closer to home,” Miller said. “We often find placements out of state, and it’s a strain for the families.” She also pointed out that it’s harder for families to participate in family therapy with juveniles if they’re placed too far, and with transportation issues and financial stress, it really takes a toll.
“It’s important that we reunify these families,” she stated.
Johnson’s view is that the juvenile delinquency system needs to be taken more seriously.
“Kind of like how there’s gateway drugs, and you start small and it gets worse, I feel like that’s the same way with crime,” he said. “What starts as a juvenile being unruly in class could escalate if not addressed. My position on it is if the parents aren’t going to discipline their children, then the state will.”
In addition to the juvenile justice system, Johnson said he’s also passionate about cracking down on crimes against children.
“They deserve a special amount of attention,” he remarked. “I feel like if we were to take a greater interest in what’s happening to the youth in this community, we would be able to prevent future offenders.” He also called crimes against children “especially heinous,” also adding that the resolution to these cases shouldn’t be so easy.
Miller is looking ahead to the future, hoping to continue to utilize resources in the county and consult with law enforcement, victims and the agencies they serve, and one of her passions is considering the best interests of Hampshire County children and their families.
“I’m truly blessed and have been able to get out to as many events as possible, and I would appreciate any consideration the citizens of Hampshire County would give me to becoming the next prosecutor,” she said.
Johnson’s focus is on giving victims a voice.
“I think right now the victims are seen as an obstacle to resolve a case, rather than the victims of a crime,” he said. “They need to be given an opportunity to participate in the case.”
