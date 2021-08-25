ROMNEY — Two Romney artists are teaming up for an art show in Cumberland in October, along with another artist from Fairfax.
Sibyl MacKenzie, a Romney-based artist, will be teaming up with her daughter, Elizabeth Asefi, and fellow Romney artist Michael O’Brien for a collaborative show at the Saville Gallery in Cumberland, opening Oct.9 and running through Nov. 6.
“The show itself was arranged almost 2 years ago,” MacKenzie said. “We were so lucky, we got the commitment for the show right before the pandemic.”
MacKenzie called herself a “conservative” artist, as opposed to her daughter, who she labeled as more abstract.
O’Brien works with copper and glass, and MacKenzie said that “it’s been a lot of fun” seeing how each of their styles and perspectives come together for their categories.
Some of the categories include nautical, geisha, and portrait themes, and MacKenzie said she’s bringing her style to the table, shaped by her artistic background.
“I grew up in a foreign service family,” she explained, in places like Taiwan and Germany. “I’m really old,” she joked, “So there was no TV, no shopping malls. Drawing was my favorite thing.”
With the pandemic, artists like MacKenzie, O’Brien and Asefi have had to get creative in how to get the community to engage with their work, and MacKenzie said she’s excited to work with the other artists for an actual, in-person art show.
“We’ve sort of been holed up,” she admitted.
The Saville Gallery is one of the 2 exhibition spaces under the Allegany Arts Council, and it features local, regional and even, on occasion, national artists and their work. The gallery is located at 9 North Center Street in downtown Cumberland. o
