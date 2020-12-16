Guilty plea for drug, firearms charges
ELKINS — A Petersburg man has pled guilty to drug and firearm charges.
Jay Dean Hall, 55, made the plea to 2 counts in federal district court last week.
He pled guilty to a count of maintaining drug-involved premises and another of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.
Hall admitted to using his home on Spencer Drive in Petersburg as a drug distribution location and having a 9mm rifle in his home. The crimes occurred in August 2019.
Hall faces up to 20 years in prison and $1 million fine for the drug charge and at least another 5 years for the firearm charge.
The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.