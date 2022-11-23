Both Winchester Medical Center and Warren Memorial Hospital – Valley Health’s 2 acute care hospitals – have earned “A” grades once again in their biannual assessment.

The medical centers get their hospital safety grades from The Leapfrog Group, an independent, nonprofit national watchdog organization. An “A” means a hospital is seeing achievements in protecting patients from harm in the medical setting. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.