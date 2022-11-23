Both Winchester Medical Center and Warren Memorial Hospital – Valley Health’s 2 acute care hospitals – have earned “A” grades once again in their biannual assessment.
The medical centers get their hospital safety grades from The Leapfrog Group, an independent, nonprofit national watchdog organization. An “A” means a hospital is seeing achievements in protecting patients from harm in the medical setting.
The Leapfrog Group assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” to nearly 3,000 acute care facilities across the country twice every year, once in the fall and once in the spring. The assessment is based on over 30 evidence-based safety performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections – as well as analyzes the systems that are in place to prevent harm.
Across the nation, only 29 percent of the hospitals earned an “A” for Fall 2022, and this is the 6th consecutive A for Winchester Medical Center, which is actually the highest graded facility in the Northen Shenandoah Valley/Eastern Panhandle region.
“Earning 6 consecutive ‘A’ grades from Leapfrog is a great source of pride for us,” said Tonya Smith, president of Winchester Medical Center and senior vice president of acute care for Valley Health. “We know that our safety grade doesn’t just happen by chance. It is earned through out amazing healthcare team and their dedication to high quality and safety in all that they do in caring for our community.”
Smith added, “I admire their commitment to continuous improvement and embracing new processes and technology to support that work.”
Jennifer Coello, Warren Memorial Hospital administrator, echoed Smith’s sentiment.
“Patient safety is top of mind for our entire team, every day, on every shift, throughout the hospital,” she said. “They are the real rock stars who make this happen.”
